‘Brand New Key’ singer and original Woodstock performer Melanie dies, aged 76

“At this time please allow us, her family, privacy as we grieve for her, remember her, and figure out how to navigate this crazy world without her. Thank you all for your love – you meant so very much to her.”

Born and raised in Queens, New York, Melanie started out performing at folk clubs in Greenwich Village in the mid-’60s before signing with Columbia Records and later moving to Buddah Records.

The singer was one of only three female solo artists to perform at the original Woodstock festival in 1969 alongside Janis Joplin and Joan Baez.

She released her international breakout hit ‘Lay Down (Candles In The Rain)’ the following year, with the song peaking at Number Six on the Billboard Hot 100. It was inspired by the Woodstock audience, who lit candles while Melanie was performing on stage.

The artist later shared the single ‘Peace Will Come (According To Plan)’ and a cover version of The Rolling Stones‘ ‘Ruby Tuesday’. The latter release earned Melanie a top 10 in the UK.

Melanie founded her own record label, Neighborhood Records, in 1971. Its biggest hit was the singer-songwriter’s track ‘Brand New Key’, which went to Number One in the US, and Number Four in the UK.

According to Variety, Melanie had been in the studio earlier this month working on a new album of covers called ‘Second Hand Smoke’. The project would have marked her 32nd full-length LP.

It was due to be released via Los Angeles-based label Cleopatra, which had also planned to reissue the majority of Melanie’s back catalogue.

Melanie had reportedly already recorded some songs for ‘Second Hand Smoke’, including new versions of Morrissey‘s ‘Ouija Board Ouija Board’, Radiohead‘s ‘Creep’ and Depeche Mode‘s ‘Enjoy The Silence’.

Per The Guardian, Melanie previously described her Woodstock appearance as “an unbelievably frightening day”.

“I never even felt like I was a hippy, I didn’t like the term,” she remembered. “If anything, I was the beat generation – people in the Village expressing themselves in so many ways, not being pigeonholed.”