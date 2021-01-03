Brandi Carlile’s Soundgarden collaboration is now on streaming services

Brandi Carlile has shared her Soundgarden collaboration ‘A Rooster Says’ on streaming services.

The two-track 12″ vinyl was originally shared for the second edition of 2020’s Record Store Day series.

The single features versions of Soundgarden tracks ‘Black Hole Sun’ and ‘Searching With My Good Eye Closed’, recorded with the band’s surviving members.

Until now, they’ve only been available in physical form, but to welcome 2021, the two tracks are now available to hear online – listen to both below.

In an interview with Rolling Stone about the Record Store Day collaboration, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil and drummer Matt Cameron shared their admiration for Carlile’s cover of Searching With My Good Eye Closed, “one of Chris [Cornell’s] greatest songs.”

“That was Brandi’s choice and it was a good one,” Cameron said. “‘Searching With My Good Eye Closed’ is one of Chris’ greatest songs, it has so much depth. It’s a colossus.

“Hearing Brandi and the twins completely rock the fuck out on that tune was amazing. I love how it turned out. Kim’s solo is pretty incredible too.”

Thayil added: “I assume that Brandi chose to record ‘Searching With My Good Eye Closed’ because it’s a beautiful song that is accommodating of her vocal style. I’m really happy that she chose this song, because her interpretation is absolutely amazing. It’s beautifully emotive, floating and trippy. Her version sent shivers down my spine.”

Last year, the surviving members of Soundgarden said they would play together again “without hesitation”.

The surviving members of the band last played live together at the ‘I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell’ concert in January 2019 in honour of their late frontman Chris Cornell.