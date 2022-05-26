Brandon Flowers has called for stricter gun control laws in the US in the wake of this week’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

On Tuesday (May 24), an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, which teaches children aged seven to 10. Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that the suspect was later shot dead by responding law enforcement officials.

At least 19 children and two teachers were killed in the attack. It marked the US’ deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting back in 2012, and is the nation’s third-deadliest school shooting in history.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone UK, The Killers‘ frontman said that the latest incident in Uvalde was “heartbreaking”.

“What’s sad is that we’ve come to expect it,” Flowers told the outlet. “It’s not shocking, it’s just heartbreaking because people should be up in arms and our politicians should be fighting to figure it out and they’re just not.”

He continued: “It’s a big part of American culture and when those laws were passed, they [politicians at the time] couldn’t have foreseen the kind of guns and ammunition that people could go and buy at a local store. They had no idea that was going to happen and we need to figure out a way to address it, whether it’s stricter gun laws, background checks and who has access to them.

“I’m not the first person to say this, but the sad thing is that we’ve grown accustomed to these stories. I have three kids that are fourteen, twelve and eleven right now. To imagine them being there just breaks your heart.”

When asked why such little progress is being made in regards to gun reform, Flowers explained: “It’s just such a big issue for the right. A lot of people are going to vote Republican, that is a major issue for them and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.”

Speaking to NME last summer, the singer said he felt “less anxious every day” since Joe Biden became President of the United States, but claimed that the division caused by Donald Trump would linger for some time.

“There was a moment where we felt so divided that we were all really anxious and wondering what it meant to not be a gun owner,” he recalled. “People were buying guns and some places in Utah were running out of bullets. What are these people preparing for?”

Back in 2019, The Killers released an anti-Trump single called ‘Land Of The Free’ in which Flowers asked: “So how many daughters, tell me, how many sons/ Do we have to have to put in the ground/ Before we just break down and face it/ We got a problem with guns?”

Flowers has joined the likes of Taylor Swift, Madonna and Olivia Rodrigo in expressing his anger and calling for stricter gun control laws in light of the Robb Elementary School shooting.

“I cannot imagine the heartache and heartbreak the parents of these 19 children must feel,” Madonna wrote on social media alongside a clip from her 2019 ‘God Control’ music video.

The pop icon went on to urge lawmakers to “protect our children”, asking them to “reduce firearm access to people who are at risk of harming themselves or others”.