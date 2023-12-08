Brandon Flowers teases intimate The Killers’ ‘Hot Fuss’ 20th anniversary shows

Brandon Flowers of The Killers has teased the idea of intimate shows for the 20th anniversary of ‘Hot Fuss‘.

The band’s debut LP ‘Hot Fuss’ was released on June 7, 2004 and featured iconic tracks such as ‘Smile Like You Mean It’, ‘Somebody Told Me’, ‘All These Things That I Have Done’ and fan favourite ‘Mr. Brightside’.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Radio show, Lowe mentions “20 years, isn’t it crazy?” to which Flowers responded with “It is crazy. I’ve got 20 more in me.”

Advertisement

Lowe then went on to say that he feels there may be music around the corner before asking if he is “off the mark”. Flowers responded: “We are planning maybe some anniversary shows, which I wish I could tell more so we will figure something out there.”

In the interview, Lowe realised that he had the dates for these anniversary dates and excitedly said: “Oh they’re fucking here! I won’t say anything. They are small! Yo, one of those is fucking small. Dude. bro, I might have to come out for that.”

In regard to the possibility of new music being on the way, The Killers’ frontman said: “The goal for me, which we need to get everybody on the phone, is to get all four of us to make a record.”

“I understand that touring takes it toll but making music is still fun right even for Mark and Dave,” added Lowe. “If the chemistry is there and you’re all still the killers regardless of who shows up for work then making an album has got to be the low hanging fruit”

Flowers then responded with: “Yeah, it’s definitely time.”

Advertisement

The Killers’ past few LPs have seen band members shifting in and out of the lineup such as 2020’s ‘Imploding The Mirage‘ which saw guitarist Dave Keuning sit out the recording sessions, and 2021’s ‘Pressure Machine’ which saw Keuning return while bassist Mark Stoermer was absent due to caution around the COVID pandemic.

If any possible album were to be created with all four band members, it would mark The Killers return together for the first time since 2017’s ‘Wonderful Wonderful’.

Today (December 8), the band shared a euphoric and trancey new song called ‘Spirit’ – the last song to appear on their new greatest hits album, ‘Rebel Diamonds‘, which is also released today.

The album celebrates their 20-year career, including classics such as ‘Mr Brightside‘, ‘When You Were Young’ and ‘Human’ to more recent standalone hits such as ‘Boy‘ and ‘Your Side Of Town‘.

Elsewhere, The Killers announced a handful of extra dates and their opening support act for their ‘Rebel Diamonds‘ greatest hits UK and Ireland arena tour.

The Killers added four extra dates in Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow and London to their celebratory 2024 tour due to exceptional demand during early ticket pre-sales. Visit here for tickets and see all dates below.

The Killers 2024 ‘Rebel Diamonds’ UK and Ireland tour dates are:

JUNE

12 – Dublin, 3Arena

14 – Dublin, 3Arena

15 – Dublin, 3Arena

18 – Manchester, Co-Op Live

19 – Manchester, Co-Op Live

21 – Manchester, Co-Op Live

22 – Manchester, Co-Op Live

25 – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

26 – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

27 – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

JULY

4 – London, The O2

5 – London, The O2

7 – London, The O2

8 – London, The O2

In other news, The Killers recently said that they scrapped their planned new album because it didn’t feel “authentic”.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper Flowers and co said the new sound “just didn’t feel right” and they decided to stop making the album they’d planned.