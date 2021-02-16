Brandon Flowers says The Killers’ UK tour is “not looking great”

Brandon Flowers has said that The Killers’ upcoming UK tour is “not looking great” during an Instagram Live session.

The band are currently set to kick off their UK tour at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium on May 25.

During an Instagram Live Q&A session alongside drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr last week (February 12), Flowers spoke about the planned dates, which have already been rescheduled from 2020. “We hope May happens,” he said. “It’s not looking great.”

Advertisement

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is currently unclear when live events will be able to take place in the UK.

The frontman also revealed he needed to undergo surgery after a bike accident. “I went over the handlebars on my bike and an injury from that has manifested itself,” he explained.

“I have a torn labrum on that [right] shoulder so I am going under the knife in a couple of weeks to get that taken care of.”

Once Flowers has had surgery on his shoulder, he will need to be in a sling for six weeks, according to the frontman.

During the livestream, the pair also shared hints about their next album, with Vannucci Jr referring to one song as a “novel”. Flowers added that it is “a seven-minute song about a slot technician with a gambling problem”.

Advertisement

The follow-up to ‘Imploding The Mirage’ is “pretty much done”, with the band planning to mix it in the coming weeks. Flowers confirmed the news in conversation with Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig on Apple Music.

Speaking about the record, he said: “Some songs are laborious sons of bitches and then some just appear. This album just kind of appeared and we’ve never had that happen. We’ve had songs appear but never an entire record like this. We’re almost confused by it, but we’re going with it and we’re really excited about it.”

The frontman previously told NME that their new material “might be even better” than their 2020 record, while recent footage showed guitarist Dave Keuning back with the band after sitting out sessions for the last album.