Brandon Flowers: “We’ll be bringing some guests out tonight”

But it's not Liam Gallagher.

Catching up with The Killers‘ Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci as they arrived on site at Glastonbury, the pair were fairly tight-lipped about their Pyramid Stage headline set later tonight.

“We don’t want to ruin the surprise!” Brandon tells us as we meet in his tour bus backstage at the festival.

There had been rumours of a Liam Gallagher collaboration on stage tonight as the Oasis frontman is a friend of the band and performing right before The Killers at Glastonbury, but Brandon dispelled that rumour.

“Liam is not doing anything with us but we have other things going on. We have some guests coming out, but we can’t tell you who!”

“Liam is one of my kings though.”

Needling for more details, all we got the band to reveal was about Brandon’s jazzy outfit. “I do have a special suit made. It’s blue. I don’t know, it’s nice.”

The Killers headline The Pyramid Stage for the second time tonight [Saturday June 29]. Their first set suffered from noise control issues which left the crowd unable to hear the band. This time they are here to put on a flawless show.

“I feel good. There’s pressure but there’s pressure at every gig, when you get on stage you’ve got a job to do”, says Ronnie, hours before they take to the stage. “It’s people like you that create the pressure!” adds Brandon.

The pair grew up in the Vegas desert, so we asked for some tips on how to keep cool in this blistering Glastonbury heat – the hottest year for the festival on record.

“I guess we were just used to it. It’s a drier heat where we’re from which is more tolerable. Drink lots of water. Wear sunscreen.”

So there you go, kids. It’s not rocket science. Keep out the sun, have a drink and quit whining.