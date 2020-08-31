Brandy and Monica may address past feud during ‘VERZUZ’ battle

Brandy and Monica are set to headline the next edition of VERZUZ and the pair may address their past feud.

In 1998, Brandy and Monica collaborated on the summer hit ‘The Boy Is Mine’. Telling the story of two women vying for the same man, the accompanying video showed them arguing over actor Mekhi Phifer (8 Mile, ER, Soul Food).

After the song was released, the industry and media perpetuated a real-life feud between the singers.

“It was not something that I would say was anyone’s fault,” Monica told Entertainment Tonight. “We all added to it and after a while it became real… It gets a little bit frustrating for both she and I when it becomes, ‘No, I like her better. Well, I like her better.'”

Now, the pair will battle it out for the next instalment of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s popular VERZUZ series. Monica has hinted the pair may discuss the fallout during the battle.

“We’ve long removed ourselves from the dramatics of it but we’re gonna have a very in-depth conversation that may possibly be shared even with the audience because there’s a lot that happens, the fans have no idea what really took place, what really caused the initial friction,” she revealed.

Asked whether they will perform ‘The Boy Is Mine’ during their VERZUZ, Monica said it’s still being decided.

“I’ll see what [Brandy] wants to do when she finally gets to Atlanta,” Monica explained. “We’ll sit down and figure out which direction we want to go and how we want to do it.”

No matter what, the singer promises, “We’ll make sure that it’s still fun and everybody is still having a good time because we want people to be at home jamming.”

She concluded: “I just look forward to what Monday will be. It’ll be a celebration.”

Brandy and Monica’s VERZUZ takes place on September 1 at 1am BST on Instagram and Apple Music.

