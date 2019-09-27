Brandy returns with a fierce new single, ‘Freedom Rings’ on the 25th anniversary of her debut

It's the first track from her forthcoming new album

Brandy has returned with a new single, ‘Freedom Rings’ on the 25th anniversary of her debut album release. You can listen to the song below.

Brandy’s self titled debut was released on 27 September, 1994 and sold over 6 million copies worldwide. Following her recent collaboration with Daniel Caesar on ‘Love Again’, ‘Freedom Rings’ is the lead single from Brandy’s upcoming new album – her first since 2012’s ‘Two Eleven.’

Earlier this month, Brandy teased the new song with lyrics on Twitter: “something just beyond your grasp won’t ground me / something that I lost at last just found me / popping far beyond the paparazzi / I can’t stop y’all from watching / but you’re watching me taking off.”

You can listen to ‘Freedom Rings’ here:

In August, Brandy was honoured at the 2019 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards where she received the BMI’s President Award.

At the event, BMI President Mike O’Neill praised Brandy for her musical accomplishments – including her record sales of more than 40 million.

Eric Bellinger meanwhile thanked Brandy for being a “vocal bible.” He continued: “Without you, we would be nothing.”

During her acceptance speech, Brandy thanked her fans before teasing new music in 2019: “I love you guys. All of the sacrifices and everything you’ve done for my life to continue to be what it is…I just appreciate you guys so very much.”

She continued: “I’m looking forward to just singing all of my new songs and all of my songs together on every stage that I can possibly sing on. I’m ready for the world, are you guys?”

Earlier this month (September 19), it was also announced that Brandy had been added to the Friday Jams Live line-up in Aukland alongside Janet Jackson, 50 Cent and the Black Eyed Peas.