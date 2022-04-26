Brass Against told to play in “no pee zone” on first date of Tool tour

Brass Against have been reminded that they’re performing in a “no pee zone” on their current European tour with Tool.

Last November, footage emerged of Brass Against singer Sophia Urista urinating on a willing fan’s face during the band’s set at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida.

It was subsequently reported that local police were investigating the incident, as Urista may have broken indecent exposure laws. The group were also permanently banned from the venue in question (via Consequence).

Later, the frontwoman issued an apology on social media and claimed that she’s “not a shock artist”. “I have always pushed the limits in music and on stage,” Urista wrote. “That night, I pushed the limits too far.”

She continued: “I love my family, the band, and the fans more than anything and I know that some were hurt or offended by what I did. I apologise to them and want them to know that I didn’t mean to hurt them.”

Last Saturday (April 23) saw Brass Against hit the road to begin their stint supporting Tool on their 2022 European tour.

Upon arriving at the venue – the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark – Urista was greeted by a sign that’d been taped to the stage. It read: “NO PEE ZONE – No Urine Is To Be Deposited, Placed, Distributed, Sprinkled, Poured And/or Spread In This Immediate Area.”

The singer shared an image of the message on her official Twitter profile, seemingly appreciating the funny side of the jibe. Urista captioned the snap with the hashtags #tool and #copenhagen. See the tweet above.

Although it’s not been confirmed, the sign was presumably put there by known-practical jokers Tool. Last month, frontman Maynard James Keenan posted a video of himself pranking drummer Danny Carey with a dildo during a gig in the US.

Back in February, the band stormed the stage while Blonde Redhead played their final support slot on Tool’s US tour. Keenan and co. donned long blonde and red-haired wigs as they took over the set in Miami, Florida.

Tool and Brass Against are due to touch down in the UK/Ireland next month for concerts in Manchester, Birmingham, Dublin and London. You can buy any remaining tickets here and see the full schedule below.

MAY 2022

2 – Manchester, AO Arena

4 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

6 – Dublin, 3Arena

9 – London, The O2

10 – London, The O2

Tool released their first studio album in 13 years, ‘Fear Inoculum’, in 2019 – check out NME‘s five-star review here.