Brave Brothers shares a sneak peek of Brave Girls’ upcoming music video

Brave Girls’ producer Brave Brothers has shared a sneak peek of the group’s new music video which drops later this June.

On May 27, the hitmaker gave fans a teaser of the girl group’s highly anticipated comeback release by sharing a blurry image from the set of the music video. In his Instagram post, the producer also included a string of hashtags like “brave girls” and “spoiler”.

The photo features a scene shot at the beach with Brave Girls flanked by their backup dancers. “You can look forward to it. Thank you,” Brave Brothers wrote in the caption.

Some members of Brave Girls have also reacted to the post, with member Yujeong commenting, “I’m looking forward to it.” Meanwhile, the girl group’s main rapper and dancer, Eunji, asked the producer to share “more spoilers”.

In April, Brave Brothers – whose real name is Kang Dong-chul – appeared on the MBC reality series, I Live Alone, where he revealed that he was working on a summer comeback for Brave Girls. In the episode, the producer also shared his feelings on some of the hardships the girl group had faced since their debut.

“When Brave Girls were unknown, I often used to think about what I had done wrong. I felt so apologetic that I had trouble looking the members in the face,” he said.

Earlier this month, Brave Entertainment confirmed in a statement to Sports Kyunghyang that the girls will be making a comeback. “Brave Girls are preparing hard for their new album, aiming for a June comeback. The exact schedule will be announced later on,” said the agency.

The upcoming release will be Brave Girls’ first comeback since they went viral earlier this year after the resurgence of their 2017 single, ‘Rollin’’. The track has topped the charts of several South Korean streaming platforms, including Bugs!, FLO and Melon. It also reached number one on the Gaon Digital Chart (the Korean equivalent of the Billboard Hot 100).