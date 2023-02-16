Brave Girls break up after releasing final single ‘Goodbye’

Brave Girls will break up following the expiration of their contracts with Brave Entertainment – hear their final single titled ‘Goodbye’.

Earlier today (February 16), South Korean media outlet XSports News reported that the four members of Brave Girls – Yuna, Minyoung, Yujeong and Eunji – have opted not to renew their contracts with longtime label Brave Entertainment following their expiration.

The company subsequently issued its own statement to the band’s fan café page officially announcing the four-piece’s disbandment and the release of final single ‘Goodbye’ from the group today. Listen to it below.

“The Brave Girls members and agency decided on a beautiful farewell after an in-depth discussion over a long period of time. We will not forget the support we have for each other, and [the members] will repay the fans’ love, each from their own place,” the notice read, per translations by Soompi.

“We are sincerely grateful to Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji, and Yuna, who worked passionately while sharing the joys and sorrows as Brave Girls for the past seven years, and we give them a big round of applause. We will always be cheering on the members’ future activities.”

Brave Entertainment also went on to express its “gratitude to the fans Fearless [Brave Girls’ official fanbase] who were always by Brave Girls’ side without fear” and ask “for your endless love and warm interest for Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji, and Yuna going forward”.

“Brave Girls started as ‘yeokjoohaeng [referring to an older song’s resurgence on the charts] icons’ and they quickly grew as a girl group with unrivaled power on the digital music [charts],” the agency added, referring to the four-piece’s resurgence after their 2017 track ‘Rollin” went viral in 2021. “We know very well that it is due to the members and fans that Brave Girls’ journey did not stop at a miracle and that they were able to write a legend. We will forever remember the icons of hope, Brave Girls.”

Following the commercial success ‘Rollin” enjoyed in 2021, Brave Girls, who were then on the verge of disbandment, quickly found themselves at the top of charts from South Korean music stream services, including Bugs!, FLO and Melon. Prior to their resurgence in popularity, the group had struggled to find success throughout their 10-year long career and did not expect to perform again after promotions for their 2020 single ‘We Ride’ ended.