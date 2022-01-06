Brave Girls reportedly to release new music as early as next month

K-pop girl group Brave Girls are reportedly set to drop new music as early as next month.

The Korea Herald reported today (December 6) that Brave Girls are currently gearing up for to release a new project within the next to month, according to an industry source. The source also added that the format of upcoming release is currently undecided, but is unlikely to be just a single.

The purported release window of the four-piece’s forthcoming record has also allegedly been delayed for at least a number of weeks, said The Korea Herald‘s source. “Brave Girls previously planned to drop new songs around the Christmas season. However, the schedule has been delayed,” the source claimed.

Additionally, the source also claimed that the group were also considering a “surprise performance” of their upcoming songs for fans at their first-ever concert, initially scheduled for January 15 and 16 in Seoul. However the concerts have since been postponed indefinitely amid surges in COVID-19 infections in South Korea.

Neither Brave Girls nor their agency Brave Entertainment have confirmed nor denied the reports.

Brave Girls’ forthcoming return will be their first release since ‘After ‘We Ride’’, which itself was a repackaged version of their their 2021 summer mini-album ‘Summer Queen’. The releases followed the girl group’s viral success with the hit song ‘Rollin”.

“This is the first time we’ve received so much attention since our debut,” member Yujeong said during a press conference for ‘Summer Queen’. “Just three months ago, we were just playing. It’d be a lie if we said there was no pressure. We’re trying our best to shake it off.”