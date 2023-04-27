Brave Girls announce reunion, new group name under discussion

K-pop girl group Brave Girls have announced their reunion, just two months after their disbandment.

Today (April 27), Warner Music Korea announced that all four members of Brave Girls have signed exclusive contracts with the label. This comes just two months after their previous label Brave Entertainment announced that the group would disband, following the quartet’s decision to not to renew their contracts with the agency.

“We have come to an agreement with the members while prioritising full-group activities,” Warner Music Korea said in a statement to SPOTV News, as translated by Soompi. The label also noted that a new name for the group is currently under discussion. Notably, Brave Girls are named after their ex-label Brave Entertainment, owned by producer Brave Brothers.

Brave Girls member and leader Minyoung has since taken to her personal Instagram to address the news, hinting that the quartet have new music in the works. “We are preparing with the aim of greeting [fans] in the soon-approaching 2023 summer, and we will greet everyone with even better music and new sides of us,” she said, per Soompi.

The singer added that she is “so grateful to the many fans who were sad and waited news of us following the report of our disbandment”.

Brave Girls are the latest K-pop act to sign with Warner Music Korea. In 2021, GOT7 released the song ‘Encore’ under Warner Music Korea, just a month after they left long-time label JYP Entertainment. The group were later listed as an artist on the Warner Music Korea site weeks prior to the release of their 2022 self-titled EP.

Meanwhile, girl group FIFTY FIFTY released an official sped-up version of their viral TikTok hit ‘Cupid’ via Warner Music Korea this month. Earlier this week, the quartet also announced a new partnership with Warner Records, while teasing “more great music”.