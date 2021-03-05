Brave Girls to perform viral hit ‘Rollin’’ on music shows

Brave Girls will return to music shows to perform their 2017 song ‘Rollin” after the song went viral earlier this month.

On March 5, their agency Brave Entertainment confirmed that the group will promote the song four years after its release due to fan demand. “In response to fans’ requests, Brave Girls is currently in the process of preparing to take the stage at music shows, and their preparations are in full swing,” announced the agency, according to Soompi.

The members are also set to appear on radio shows and entertainment programmes beginning next week, according to South Korean news outlet Hankyung.

Earlier this month, ‘Rollin’’ earned Brave Girls their first number one song of their career on South Korean streaming service Bugs!. The song also charted highly on Kakao M’s MelOn and streaming platform FLO, surpassing some of K-pop’s current top hits, such as IU’s ‘Celebrity’ and SHINee’s ‘Don’t Call Me’.

Brave Girls debuted under Brave Entertainment as a five-member group with the single album ‘The Difference’ on April 7, 2011. The group enjoyed initial success with their early releases such ‘Do You Know’ and ‘For You’. However, they went through a 2-and-a-half year hiatus in 2014.

After several line-up changes, Brave Girls’ current line-up consists of members Minyoung, Yujeong, Mina, and Yuna. Their most recent comeback was on August 14, 2020, with the single ‘We Ride.’