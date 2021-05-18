Brave Girls will return in June with new music, their agency confirms

K-pop girl group Brave Girls are set to return with new music this June, their agency Brave Entertainment has confirmed.

Eaelier today (May 18), South Korean news outlet Xsportsnews reported that the quartet are set to make a comeback in mid-June with new music. The publication also claimed that the girl group would be adopting a “summer queen” concept.

Brave Entertainment later confirmed the report in a statement to Sports Kyunghyang. “Brave Girls are preparing hard for their new album, aiming for a June comeback. The exact schedule will be announced later on,” the company said, as translated by Soompi.

Last Month, Brave Brothers, the group’s producer and the agency’s CEO, teased Brave Girls’ forthcoming return during his appeared on the MBC reality series, I Live Alone. “I’m working on a mini-album that will come out in the summer,” he said at the time. “I think that it could come out in June.”

Brave Girls achieved widespread popularity earlier this year after their 2017 song ‘Rollin’’ went viral in South Korea. The track has since topped the charts of several streaming platforms – including Bugs!, FLO and Melon – and also reached number one on the Gaon Digital Chart (the Korean equivalent of the Billboard Hot 100).

In other K-pop news, boyband 2PM are also set to make their long-awaited comeback this June. Their agency JYP Entertainment confirmed the news on May 18 in a statement to South Korea media. “2PM is preparing to make a comeback in late June. We will announce the exact date once it is confirmed,” it said.