Brawl breaks out during Eagles’ ‘Take It Easy’ in VIP section of BST Hyde Park concert

A brawl broke out during The Eagles‘ set at BST Hyde Park in London last Sunday (June 26), it’s been reported.

Don Henley and co. returned to the capital as part of their 2022 UK and Ireland headline tour, which also included stop-offs in Liverpool, Edinburgh and Dublin this month. The run of performances marked the band’s 50th anniversary.

As Metro reports, fan-captured footage has emerged from BST that appears to show multiple members of the VIP section engaged in a brawl as The Eagles play their 1972 single ‘Take It Easy’.

Security guards are seen attempting to detain the individuals involved. Several men and at least one woman were eventually escorted out of the park, with one onlooker saying: “You’ve got to take it easy.”

While audience members close by looked on in bemusement, The Eagles continued to perform their breezy, laid-back track. You can see the footage of the moment in the tweet below.

The fight broke out in the Diamond VIP area, where ticket prices started at just £399. A good advice from the #Eagles. Relax. #Takeiteasy. And it's advice that appears to have been roundly ignored by several fans attending the band's show They really didn't "Take it Easy"#brawl pic.twitter.com/xDjROnP7ne — Coyote Rock 101.1 FM (@CoyoteRock1011) June 30, 2022

The section offers a “dedicated premium standing viewing area in front of the stage with unrivalled views of all the Great Oak Stage performances” as well as access to separate toilets and bars.

At another point in The Eagles’ BST concert, Henley suggested that it could be the group’s final performance in London.

“In case we don’t pass this way again, I want to thank you all for embracing these songs, taking them into your hearts and your homes – we appreciate it,” he told the crowd.

During the 23-song set, The Eagles played tracks from across their five decades, including hits like ‘Tequila Sunrise’, ‘Witchy Woman’ and ‘Hotel California’. They also dedicated ‘The Boys Of Summer’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

BST Hyde Park 2022 continues today with the highly-anticipated UK return of Adele – check out the full stage times here.