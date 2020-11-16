Brazilian avant-pop newcomer Alissic reveals hypnotic debut single ‘Like’

Fast-rising Brazilian musician Alissic has released the video for her debut single ‘Like’.

The clip, which you can see below, sees the singer boasting prosthetic ears and fangs and encountering mysterious masked figures.

The track, a mix of acoustic pop and experimental electronic distortions, is released via Alissic’s own label Classii records.

Alissic is the pseudonym of Brazilian model Alissa Salls. She co-directed the video alongside her partner, Ollie Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon.

According to a press release, the musician was born nine months after her parents encountered a UFO, and grew up in a small town in Brazil “spending most of her time as a vigilante, protecting frogs from salt attacks.”

She began playing the recorder aged seven before moving onto the xylophone. After being scouted by a modelling agency aged 13 and dropping out of school, she later lost interest in the industry in favour of bedroom recording.

“At the age 23 Alissic has no idea of what’s happening but is now here to share her avant-pop music & words with planet earth,” the press release reads.

On Instagram, Alissic thanked fans for their support of her debut single, and promised that new material is on its way soon.

“I’ve waited for so long to release LIKE and it’s finally here and it doesn’t feel real,” she said. “I’ve been working on new songs and I love em very very much and I just want to release em haha anywAy thankyou 2 everyone who has been sharing my song and allll the LOVE i can feel it from miles & miles away te amo.”