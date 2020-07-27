Brazilian band Aglomerou’s livestream interrupted by police shoot out

Brazilian band Aglomerou were hosting a live-streamed performance yesterday, when their gig was interrupted by a police shoot out.

In the footage, which you can see below, the five-piece were performing in a garden before an armed policeman indicates for them to stop playing.

Queee isso tem coisa que só acontece em Angra pprt kkkkk do nada tiroteio na live do Aglomerou pic.twitter.com/ZNATcy3cQD — Rmlin (@Romulo___Mota) July 26, 2020

After the band quietly leave the stage in seek of shelter, gunfire can be seen and the sound of a helicopter can be heard.

According to Brazilian publication G1, the shootout was related to a confidential investigation by the Homicide Police Department of Baixada Fluminense in the middle-class Ribeira district of Rio De Janeiro.

A police statement said that the target of the gunfire was a neighbouring property where “criminals on the run from justice” were suspected to be in attendance at a house party. Those at the party were later fined for breaking sanitary measures. Evidence of illegal drug-taking was also found.

Some people who were at the party also had criminal records for various crimes such as drug trafficking, theft and criminal association, but without pending warrants,” the statement reads in translation via Google.

After the incident, vocalist João Victor posted on social media to reassure fans that the band were safe and that they would be rescheduling the livestream for a later date. “We’re going to reschedule the live because we’re kind of out of the mood to do it,” he said.