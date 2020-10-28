Bree Runway announces new mixtape ‘2000AND4EVA’, with guest artist Rico Nasty

Bree Runway is set to capitalise on a big year for her career with the forthcoming release of her new mixtape ‘2000AND4EVA’, announced today (October 29).

The Hackney rapper took to Instagram to announce the mixtape and share the tracklist, which includes features from Rico Nasty, Maliibu Miitch and Yung Baby Tate. ‘2000AND4EVA’ is set for release on Friday November 6.

View Runway’s announcement and mixtape artwork below:

There’s also a yet-to-be-revealed feature on the song ‘ATM’ which appears on the mixtape.

The mixtape was preceded by a string of solo singles that Runway has released throughout the year, including ‘Apeshit’, ‘Damn Daniel’ with Yung Baby Tate, ‘Gucci’ with Maliibu Miitch and recently released cut ‘Little Nokia’.

Runway also appeared alongside Rina Sawayama on a remix of her single ‘XS’, taken from her debut album ‘SAWAYAMA’.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Runway spoke about she feels no pressure to produce any one type of music.

“It’s natural for me to step into the studio and come out with a country, rock, or trap song,” she said.

“I’d feel pressured if I was focused on making songs that gave me high streams or something, but I don’t think about those kinds of things. Throughout my journey, I just want to continue to showcase the different sides of me.”

Bree Runway’s ‘2000AND4EVA’ tracklist is:

1. Apeshit

2. Little Nokia

3. ATM (feat. ???)

4. Damn Daniel (feat. Yung Baby Tate)

5. Rolls Royce

6. Gucci (feat. Maliibu Miitch)

7. 4 Nicole Thea & Baby Reign

8. No Sir (Freestyle)

9. Little Nokia (feat. Rico Nasty) [Bonus Track]