Bree Runway drops retro-inspired single ‘Little Nokia’

Bree Runway has dropped her fourth single of 2020, the retro-inspired ‘Little Nokia’.

The track hit streaming services last night (September 23), following days of Runway teasing its release on social media.

The track clocks in at just over two minutes, but is an explosive affair from start to finish. It comes accompanied by a new music video, directed by Ali Kurr.

Advertisement

Kurr is perhaps best known for her work with Rina Sawayama and Yonaka. Watch the clip for ‘Little Nokia’ below:

Bree Runway first announced the single’s release on September 19, posting a handful of black and white stills from the music video’s shoot to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The track follows on from Runway’s previous singles ‘APESHIT’, ‘Damn Daniel (feat. Yung Baby Tate)’ and, most recently, ‘Gucci (with Maliibu Miitch)’ which dropped in late July.

Runway also featured on an official remix of Rina Sawayama’s ‘XS’ earlier this year. Elsewhere, she teamed up with Animé on his track ‘Pressure In My Palms’, which dropped in August.

Advertisement

In August, Bree Runway featured as part of NME Radar’s Breakout series, which showcases emerging talents. In her interview, Runway reflected on her growing US fanbase and her future plans.

“I’m not in a congested lane when I’m just doing me,” she said.

“I’m creating my own path, and no one can stand in my way.”