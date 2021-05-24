Bree Runway is set to appear on Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ remix album

Bree Runway is the latest artist confirmed to feature on BloodPop’s remix album of Lady Gaga‘s 2020 album ‘Chromatica‘.

The producer’s remix record, which is yet to be officially announced, was teased last month with hints that both Rina Sawayama and Charli XCX could feature.

Now, in an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Runway confirmed her involvement in the project, though appeared to indicate she wasn’t meant to spill the beans.

“That’s a clanger!” the show’s Twitter account wrote alongside a gif of her appearance on the show, with Runway commenting: “SUPRISEEEE!!!!!!!! AHHHHHH !!!!”

In a later tweet, she added: “yup yup it’s breeee runway on lady Gaga’s chromatica remix album PUTRRRRRRRRRR DNJDJDJDDJ”

yup yup it’s breeee runway on lady Gaga’s chromatica remix album PUTRRRRRRRRRR DNJDJDJDDJ pic.twitter.com/zyaD08P7mQ — ･ﾟBree Runway ☆ (@breerunway) May 22, 2021

Last month a Twitter user asked BloodPop for an update on the remixes to which he responded: “In the works! Get ready to party”.

In a separate post, the American producer wrote: “In theory – which artists would y’all want to see on a Chromatica remix album (and on what song),” before following it up minutes later with another that cc’d in Rina Sawayama.

Sawayama then took a screenshot of the exchange and shared it on her own Twitter page and tagged BloodPop, which appeared to confirm she is involved in the project.

BloodPop has also confirmed that Dorian Electra will be a part of the project, calling the artist’s feature “so good”.

Elsewhere, Lady Gaga was given the key to West Hollywood this week to mark 10 years of her ‘Born This Way’ album. West Hollywood mayor Lindsey P. Horvath also declared May 23 ‘Born This Way Day’, and unveiled a street painting of the album’s title as a pride flag on Robertson Boulevard, tributing both the album and the LGBTQIA+ community.