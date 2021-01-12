Bree Runway has shared the stylish new video for her recent Missy Elliott collaboration ‘ATM’ – you can check out the clip below.

The track, which was initially released in November, featured on the London artist’s ‘2000AND4EVA’ mixtape last year.

The clip for ‘ATM’ has now dropped, with a press release describing the visuals as “the 1950s meets ‘2000AND4EVA’: a celebration of women, black beauty and luxury living, [with] the final frame an homage to the iconic Grace Jones”.

Directed by Lucretia Taormina with further creative direction by Bree, the video for ‘ATM’ also features a remote cameo from Missy Elliott – you can watch the clip below.

Bree recently featured as part of the NME 100, our list of those essential new and emerging artists who look set to dominate music in 2021.

“Bree Runway is a musical chameleon – no two tracks sound the same,” NME‘s Hannah Mylrea wrote in praise of the rising artist.

“Yung Baby Tate team-up ‘DAMN DANIEL’ embraces nostalgic ’80s pop, ‘LITTLE NOKIA’ sounds like early ’00s Britney has picked up a guitar and started jamming with Limp Bizkit and A.G. Cook, while ‘ROLLS ROYCE’ is imbued with reggae bounce.

“The thing they all have in common, though? They’re future-facing creations that mark Bree Runway as a soon-to-be pop-star.”