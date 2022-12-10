Bree Runway shares surprise new EP ‘Woah, What A Blur!’ featuring Stormzy

Bree Runway has shared a surprise new EP that features Stormzy – listen to ‘Woah, What A Blur!’ in its entirety below.

The EP features previously released single ‘That Girl’, which came out in September, alongside four brand new songs. Stormzy features on the track ‘Pick Your Poison’.

“Bree now is more awake than she’s ever been,” the rapper said of her new collection. “I’m pressing restart after what a blurry year this has been. I became alive again putting this together, for a minute I wasn’t in the room, but I am now.”

She added: “Working with the producers I love and feeling more empowered has me ready to embrace who I am and my strengths. ‘Woah, What A Blur!’ is an embodiment of how blurry this year felt personally and professionally. It’s visiting the deep depths of my soul and showing everyone exactly that.”

Listen to ‘Woah, What A Blur!’ in full below.

The release of ‘That Girl’ a few months ago was the first new music from the rising London star, who landed the top spot in this year’s NME 100 list, since the release of her March single ‘Somebody Like You’.

Speaking to NME at the start of the year, the rising artist explained that her as-yet-unannounced debut album “is going to really show off what Bree Runway can do”. She continued: “All I want is for people to walk away from it thinking, ‘This girl can really do anything’.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Runway said that she would like to work with Tame Impala (aka Kevin Parker), describing the band’s music as “magical”.