Listen to Bree Runway’s fierce new single ‘THAT GIRL’

Bree Runway has shared her new single, ‘THAT GIRL’ – you can listen to the track below.

The rising London star, who landed the top spot in this year’s NME 100 list, is back with her first new music since the release of her March single ‘Somebody Like You’.

Speaking about ‘THAT GIRL’, which was produced by EASYFUN, Bree said: “I’ve been on a mini hiatus and there’s no better way to remind you that I’m THAT GIRL. This song automatically makes me feel like the main character in the middle of a sweaty club, and I’m just oozing sex, glamour and confidence whilst everybody watches.

“It’s my everyday reminder of how fabulous I am, and it’s your new everyday reminder too – you’re automatically a 10 if you: turn this on, fuck with it, press play and feel liberated, pumped up, and free.”

You can watch the Ruth Hogben-directed video for Bree Runway’s ‘THAT GIRL’ above.

Speaking to NME at the start of the year, the rising artist explained that her as-yet-unannounced debut album “is going to really show off what Bree Runway can do”. She continued: “All I want is for people to walk away from it thinking, ‘This girl can really do anything’.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Runway said that she would like to work with Tame Impala (aka Kevin Parker), describing the band’s music as “magical”.

“I think Kevin is unbelievably talented,” she told NME. “[…] Honestly, it’s like he’s not a real human being!”