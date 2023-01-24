Brendon Urie disbands Panic! At The Disco after almost 20 years

Brendon Urie has announced that he is disbanding Panic! At The Disco after almost 20 years.

The group was formed in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2004 by Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson.

Following four albums and various line-ups, Panic! became a Urie solo project in 2015. He has since released a further three records under the name: ‘Death Of A Bachelor’ (2016), ‘Pray For The Wicked’ (2018) and last year’s ‘Viva Las Vengeance’.

Panic! At The Disco are scheduled to embark on a UK and European headline tour next month.

Sharing a statement on social media today (January 24), Urie confirmed that the upcoming gigs will be his last. The singer confirmed that he and his wife Sarah Orzechowski are expecting their first child together, and said he wants to focus on his family.

“Well, it’s been a hell of a journey…,” Urie’s post began. “Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way.

“But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.”

He continued: “That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.”

Urie went on to thank Panic!’s fans for their “immense support”, adding: “I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us.

“Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together.

“I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing. Brendon” You can see the message in the post above.

You can see Panic! At The Disco’s final tour UK dates below, and find any remaining tickets here.

MARCH

3 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

4 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

6 – The O2, London

7 – The O2, London

10 –AO Arena, Manchester

In a four-star review of Panic!’s seventh studio album, which came out last August, NME wrote: “Yes, ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ is a very different Panic! At The Disco album, but it stays true to their devil-may-care attitude.

“Will all their fans like it? Possibly not. But Panic! have never been about pandering or following the typical path. Seven albums in, it’s refreshing to see that reckless abandon still leading the charge.”