Brendon Urie hits out at “piece of shit” Scooter Braun as Taylor Swift row escalates

"This fucking Scooter Braun shit, like, what a piece of shit, right?"

Brendon Urie has defended friend Taylor Swift in her ongoing row with Scooter Braun, branding him “toxic” and a “piece of shit”.

The ‘Me’ singer hit out at the music mogul on Sunday evening after he purchased Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group (Swift’s former record label) as part of a lucrative $300 million (£240 million) deal.

The record label owns her entire back catalogue, all the way from her 2006 debut record to 2017’s ‘Reputation’, and Swift claims that she was not made aware of the sale. She also accused Braun of “incessant bullying”.

Swift wrote: “Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to.”

“He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.”

But Swift has now found one of her biggest defenders in Urie, after the pair collaborated on Swift’s recent single ‘ME!’

Addressing the issue in a live chat, Urie told fans: “This fucking Scooter Braun shit, like, what a piece of shit, right?

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“You guys know about this dude? It just broke my heart reading Taylor’s statement. I was like, ‘that sounds about right’. Toxic dudes doing toxic bullshit in this toxic industry. It’s disgusting right? What a fucking asshole.”

Urie also claimed he believed that making a business deal without informing the artists involved was illegal – although Big Machine say that Taylor had been made aware of the deal.

Urie continued: “I stand with Taylor, of course. It’s a shitshow to learn how awful people can be, just for a profit. Just for a monetary gain, and maybe some clout. I don’t know what kind of clout they feel they deserve because it’s like, dude, you screwed over a young artist early on and knew they were screwing them over. Everyone involved in that is a piece of shit.”

“It breaks my heart. Being in the industry, I’ve seen it go down in many different ways, and it’s a piece of shit kind of job.”

While Justin Bieber has defended Braun, his manager, other including Halsey and Miley Cyrus have defended Swift.

A representative for Swift has also denied claims that her father had been made aware of the deal.

“Scott Swift is not on the board of directors and has never been. On June 25, there was a shareholder phone call that Scott Swift did not participate in due to a very strict NDA that bound all shareholders and prohibited any discussion at all without risk of severe penalty,” a representative for Taylor confirmed.

“Her dad did not join that call because he did not want to be required to withhold any information from his own daughter. Taylor found out from the news articles when she woke up before seeing any text from Scott Borchetta and he did not call her in advance.”