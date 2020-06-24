GAMING  

Brendon Urie tells Trump to stop using P!ATD music at rallies

"Stop playing my song"

By Anna Rose
Brendon Urie
Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie CREDIT: Getty

Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie has taken to Twitter today (June 24) to request that Donald Trump stop using the band’s music for his election campaign.

The tweet comes after Trump walked onto the stage at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona to the sound of P!ATD’s hit single, ‘High Hopes’.

Urie was concise in his Tweet, urging Trump to “stop playing my song”. Read the full tweet below.

In the thread of his tweet, Urie addressed “everyone else”, saying that “Trump represents nothing we stand for. The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November”. The additional comment provided a link to HeadCount, a non-partisan organisation that “uses the power of music to register voters and promote participation in democracy.”

Urie has long been vocal about his dislike of Donald Trump. In an interview with NME in 2018, Urie heavily criticised the president, calling him a “toxic orange”.

“Why couldn’t you have just stayed a menial celebrity?” Urie said. “We love laughing at you, but not when you’re just breaking our country down, dude.”

In the interview, Urie went on to call Trump “poisonous” and “the worst”.

Urie’s social media activity comes shortly after the family of the late Tom Petty issued a cease and desist letter to the Trump Campaign. Trump used Petty’s song ‘I Won’t Back Down’ without permission at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20.

“Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind,” Petty’s family said.

“Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together.”

