Brent Faiyaz announces UK and European ‘F*ck The World, It’s A Wasteland’ tour

Brent Faiyaz has announced details of his ‘F*ck The World, It’s A Wasteland’ world tour – including 14 stops around the UK and Europe. You can buy tickets here.

The tour is in support of the R&B singer’s most recent album, last year’s ‘Wastleland’, which featured singles ‘All Mine’ and Drake-assisted ‘Wasting Time’.

The DMV singer has revealed that he will be going on a 42-stop world tour that kicks off this month in Florida. The extensive US leg will be followed by five UK shows in October, starting at Leeds’ O2 Academy and ending in London at the Eventim Apollo.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 5) and will be available here.

The announcement also celebrates the news that Brent Faiyaz’s choice to stay independent has landed him a wide-ranging partnership with Steve Stoute’s company UnitedMasters worth $50 million. The deal will include a recording partnership and a creative agency.

UnitedMasters CEO and founder Steve Stoute said: “Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific independent artists today and we are extremely excited to embark on this new partnership with him. It’s been inspiring to watch his journey as an artist over the years and with this partnership, we look to further amplify his creative vision and support his entrepreneurial ambitions.”

On the same day, he also released a new music video for the melancholic ‘Wastleland’ track, ‘Rolling Stone’. Tickets for Faiyaz’ world tour go on sale on May 5 at 10 am. You can check out the dates below and buy tickets here.

The ‘F*ck The World, It’s A Wasteland’ UK and European tour dates are:

OCTOBER

16 – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

19 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

21 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

23 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

25 – London, Eventim Apollo

NOVEMBER

1 – Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg

3 – Stockholm, Banan Kompaniet

5 – Copenhagen, Vega

8 – Oslo, Rockefeller Music Hall

10 – Berlin, Tempodrom

12 – Milan, Fabrique

14 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz

17 – Cologne, Palladium

19 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre

In other news, last year also saw the 27-year-old reunite with his Sonder bandmates. They released the sombre EP, ‘Too Late To Die Young’, which included a feature from Jorja Smith on ‘Nothing But You’.