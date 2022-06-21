NewsMusic News

Brett Tuggle, keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac and The David Lee Roth Band, has died

Tuggle also worked with such figures as Jimmy Page, Stevie Nicks and Steven Tyler during his career

By Sam Moore
Brett Tuggle
Musician Brett Tuggle performs onstage during the 'Music Strong' benefit concert at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza on February 10, 2019 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Brett Tuggle, a former live keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac and member of The David Lee Roth Band, has died at the age of 70.

Tuggle’s son Matt confirmed that his father had passed away on Sunday (June 19) from complications related to cancer. “He was loved by his family so much,” Matt told Rolling Stone.

“His family was with him throughout the entire time of his illness. He was a lovely father. He gave me music in my life.”

Tuggle performed with Fleetwood Mac as part of their live set-up from 1997-2017. He was also part of Lindsey Buckingham‘s solo live band, though he didn’t take part in the former Fleetwood Mac musician’s recent tour.

“I do want to mention the gentleman who is noticeably absent from the stage tonight,” Buckingham told the crowd at the tour opener in San Francisco on April 5 (via Rolling Stone). “Mr. Brett Tuggle is having a little bit of an health problem. Hopefully he’ll be back for the next show, whatever it takes. We missed him tonight.”

Tuggle was also renowned for his role in The David Lee Roth Band, co-writing the 1988 hit ‘Just Like Paradise’. He also worked with the likes of Jimmy Page, Rick Springfield, Chris Isaak, Stevie Nicks and Steven Tyler during his career.

“Our sweet Brett Tuggle made it home tonight,” Springfield wrote on Twitter. “God bless his beautiful spirit.” You can see a selection of tributes to Tuggle below.

Tuggle is survived by his two children, his son Matt and daughter Michelle.

