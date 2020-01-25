News Music News

Brian Eno and brother Roger announce new album ‘Mixing Colours’

Matthew Neale
Brian Eno attends Starmus V: A Giant Leap Official Opening, sponsored by Kaspersky at Samsung Hall on June 24, 2019 in Zurich, Switzerland. Credit: Getty Images

Brian Eno and his brother, fellow ambient composer Roger Eno, have announced a joint album recorded together.

Though Brian Eno is well known as a pioneer of ambient music, his brother Roger has developed a career in the same genre, including collaborations with the likes of Lou Reed, Beck and Jarvis Cocker.

The earliest pieces on ‘Mixing Colours’ – Eno’s first record since 2017’s ‘Reflection’, his 26th studio album – have been in the works since 2005. The album is due March 20 via Deutsche Grammophon. Listen to the first single ‘Celeste’ below.

The brothers have collaborated before, notably on soundtracks for David Lynch’s Dune as well as Apollo.

Last month (December 10), Brian Eno released a satirical new track, ‘Everything’s on the Up With the Tories’, prior to the general election which was won by the Conservative party.

All proceeds made from the two-minute, sing-song track went towards aiding the homeless, Eno has confirmed. “Everything’s up the creek with the blue boys,” the chorus sings at one point. “They’re selling the NHS to the cowboys.”

The video was originally posted on American Gods author Neil Gaiman’s YouTube channel.

Gaiman accompanied the video with the caption: “This appeared mysteriously on my computer tonight. It might have come from a mole in Boris Johnson’s office. Obviously, Brian Eno, Jason Webley, Jherek Bischoff and Amanda Palmer had nothing whatever to do with it. Vote tactically. Vote wisely and humanely. But for god’s sake, vote.”

