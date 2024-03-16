Brian Eno, Nadine Shah, Maxine Peake and more to play intimate Palestine fundraiser gig at London’s Union Chapel

Brian Eno, Nadine Shah and Maxine Peake will be among the performers at a special benefit event in support of Palestine at London’s Union Chapel on April 18.

The show, which is titled Sumud and promises “a fundraising evening of music, spoken word and film for Palestine”, will be hosted by Amos Trust and Palestine Music Expo, and tickets are available here.

All proceeds will go to Amos Trust’s emergency appeal for Gaza.

Also performing on the show will be Beth Rowley, David Holmes, Foy Vance, Alabaster DePlume and the Palestinian oud player Adnan Joubran. Eno and Peake will be delivering a reading at the event.

As reported by Al Jazeera, the Palestinian Health Ministry said this week (March 14) that at least 31,341 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since the conflict began with the October 7 Hamas attacks in Israel, while over 70,000 others have been injured.

In light of the crisis, a number of artists have withdrawn from performing at this year’s South By Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, after it was revealed that the US Army was a “super sponsor” of the event as well as defence contractor RTX Corporation, which has supplied weapons to Israel.

Gruff Rhys, Kneecap, Lambrini Girls, Rachel Chinouriri are among the musicians deciding to boycott the festival in support of Gaza, as well as every Irish artist on the bill.

In light of the withdrawals, SXSW released a statement regarding all of the bands and artists who have been pulling out of the festival, saying: “We are an organisation that welcomes diverse viewpoints. Music is the soul of SXSW, and it has long been our legacy. We fully respect the decision these artists made to exercise their right to free speech.”

At last week’s Oscars, The Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer also addressed the conflict. Accepting the Best International Feature award for the film, which focuses on Nazi commandant Rudolf Höss and his family’s life living next to the Auschwitz concentration camp, he said: “All our choices are made to reflect and confront us in the present. Not to say, ‘Look what they did then,’ rather ‘Look what we do now.’ Our film shows where dehumanisation leads at its worst.”