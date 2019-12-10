Trending:

News Music News

Listen to Brian Eno’s satirical new song ‘Everything’s On the Up With the Tories’

Your election day soundtrack is sorted

Sam Moore
Brian Eno
Brian Eno (Picture: Getty)

Brian Eno has released a satirical new track, ‘Everything’s on the Up With the Tories’, just in time for this week’s general election.

As the UK prepares to go the polls on Thursday (December 12), Eno has served up a song which ridicules the Conservatives and their policies.

All proceeds made from the two-minute, sing-song track will go towards aiding the homeless, Eno has confirmed. “Everything’s up the creek with the blue boys,” the chorus sings at one point. “They’re selling the NHS to the cowboys.”

Advertisement

You can listen to the song below.

Eno is the latest artist to release a general election-themed song this week, with Plan B sharing ‘First Past The Post’ in an effort get young people involved in this week’s vote.

“Writing this song has been an informative exercise for me and the only agenda I have with this video is to try to inform others before this week’s election so that their vote counts for what it is they actually want,” Plan B explained about his track. “An uninformed voter is worse than a non-voter.”

Over the weekend, fans of Blur reacted angrily to Alex James’ admission that he can’t bring himself to vote for Labour while Jeremy Corbyn is their leader.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

Juice WRLD, 1998-2019 – the NME obituary

Jordan Bassett -
The Chicago rapper has died from a seizure at the age of 21
Read more
Features

The Best Songs Of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here – after much debate – are the 100 very best songs of 2010s
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.