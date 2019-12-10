Listen to Brian Eno’s satirical new song ‘Everything’s On the Up With the Tories’

Brian Eno has released a satirical new track, ‘Everything’s on the Up With the Tories’, just in time for this week’s general election.

As the UK prepares to go the polls on Thursday (December 12), Eno has served up a song which ridicules the Conservatives and their policies.

All proceeds made from the two-minute, sing-song track will go towards aiding the homeless, Eno has confirmed. “Everything’s up the creek with the blue boys,” the chorus sings at one point. “They’re selling the NHS to the cowboys.”

Advertisement

You can listen to the song below.

Eno is the latest artist to release a general election-themed song this week, with Plan B sharing ‘First Past The Post’ in an effort get young people involved in this week’s vote.

“Writing this song has been an informative exercise for me and the only agenda I have with this video is to try to inform others before this week’s election so that their vote counts for what it is they actually want,” Plan B explained about his track. “An uninformed voter is worse than a non-voter.”

Over the weekend, fans of Blur reacted angrily to Alex James’ admission that he can’t bring himself to vote for Labour while Jeremy Corbyn is their leader.