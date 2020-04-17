Headie One and Fred Again.. have shared a remix of their song ‘Told’, the opening track of their recent mixtape ‘GANG’, by Brian Eno.

This isn’t the first time Fred Again.. and Eno have worked together – the producer, whose real name is Fred Gibson, contributed to Eno and Karl Hyde’s 2014 albums ‘Someday World’ and ‘High Life’.

In a recent interview with Mixmag, Gibson revealed he first met the producer when he was 16 years old after attending a weekly a cappella singing group at Eno’s London studio.

He reportedly impressed Eno with knowledge of music software Logic Pro. Eno then became a kind of “mentor” to him.

Headie One and Fred Again’s ‘GANG’ mixtape, featuring contributions from FKA twigs, Jamie xx and Sampha, was released earlier this month. NME rated the mixtape five stars, with writer Thomas Hobbs praising ‘GANG’ as “a giant leap towards the acclaim [Headie One] deserves”.

Speaking about the mixtape, Headie said in a statement that ‘GANG’ “comes from a different perspective from my previous projects”.

“It’s much more raw with emotion, not just from my own narrative like [August 2019’s] ‘Music X Road’ but this time, from my peers,” he said. “‘GANG’ is a shared love of music from two people with different backgrounds. The title represents loyalty and friendship, these things are important to me and Fred and I quickly developed this whilst recording the project over the past few months. We feel we really create something special when we’re together.”

“‘GANG’ is a shared art-form — a positive energy for the UK in 2020.”