Brian Eno shares new song ‘We Let It In’ and announces Barbican event

Brian Eno has shared his latest song ‘We Let It In’ and announced details of a live event, Space Music, at the Barbican.

The track is taken from Eno’s forthcoming new solo album ‘FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE’, which is set for release on October 14 via UMC.

Discussing the record in a press release, Eno explained: “My voice has changed, it’s lowered, it’s become a different personality I can sing from. I don’t want to sing like a teenager, it can be melancholic, a bit regretful. As for writing songs again – it’s more landscapes, but this time with humans in them.

“I like creating worlds, that’s what I do as an artist, creating sonic worlds. Now after quite a long absence of humans in those worlds I have tried putting one in and seeing how they feel in the world I’ve made.”

Featuring Eno’s daughter Darla on vocals, ‘We Let It In’ is the latest preview of ‘FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE’ – and you can listen to it below.

Eno has also announced details of a special talk, Space Music, that he’ll give at the Barbican in London on October 23.

“In this rare one-off talk, Eno discusses his approach to three-dimensional sound, the environment and where we are in the world just now,” a description from the Barbican reads.

Tickets for Space Music will go on general sale at 9:45am on Friday (September 9) from here.

Earlier this year, a new documentary about Eno’s life and career was announced.