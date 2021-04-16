Brian Fallon announces rescheduled UK and European tour dates for 2022

Brian Fallon has announced details of rescheduled UK and European tour dates for 2022.

The Gaslight Anthem frontman will kick off the ‘Local Honey’ tour in Frankfurt in April 2022, before heading across the continent for a lengthy series of dates that will conclude at Nottingham’s Rock City on May 28 of that year.

You can check out the tour dates in full below.

APRIL 2022

26 – Frankfurt, GER – Batschkap

27 – Hamburg, GER – Edel-Optics.de Arena

28 – Gothenburg, SWE – Pustervik

29 – Stockholm, SWE – Debaser Strand

30 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega

MAY 2022

2 – Cologne, GER – Carlswerk Victoria

3 – Berlin, GER – Huxley’s

4 – Wien, AT – Ottakringer Braueri

5 – Stuttgart, GER – LKA Longhorn

6 – Munich, GER – Neue Theaterfabrik

7 – Nurnberg, GER – Loewensaal

8 – Milan, IT – Circolo Magnolia

10 – Zurich, CH – Komplex 457

12 – Barcelona, SP – Sala Apolo

13 – Madrid, SP – OCHOYMEDIO (Sala But)

14 – Cascante, SP – Estaciones Sonoras

16 – Paris, FR – Backstage

17 – Antwerp, BEL – Trix

18 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

20 – Norwich, UK – Waterfront

21 – Manchester, UK – Academy

22 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

24 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

25 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

26 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

27 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

The dates arrive alongside Fallon’s new cover of R.E.M.’s ‘E-Bow The Letter’ featuring Nicole Adkins, which is out now as part of the Amazon Original series on Amazon Music.

Fallon’s last album came in 2020’s ‘Local Honey’, a collaboration with Grammy Award-winning producer Peter Katis, known for his work with the likes of The National, Death Cab For Cutie, Interpol and Frightened Rabbit.

Crediting Katis for evolving his sound, he said: “A lot of my music is very straight forward. It’s meat and potatoes and he experiments quite a bit.”

Hi everyone. While I’m disappointed to have to postpone the UK/EU dates currently scheduled for this fall, I'm grateful to announce that The Howling Weather and I will now be heading your way in April/May 2022. https://t.co/bVMZ3EobPV pic.twitter.com/T2fi9SLAP7 — Brian Fallon (@thebrianfallon) April 16, 2021

“He’d say, ‘Hey, did you like that U2 record with Daniel Lanois?’. I’d say ‘Yeah’, so he’d take that familiar sound and then encourage me to push it even further.

“I’d be curious to see what would happen if I worked with him again, I’d love to see it go further.”