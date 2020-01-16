Brian Fallon unveils new soul-bearing solo track ’21 Days’

Brian Fallon has unveiled ’21 Days’, the latest track to be released from his upcoming third solo LP ‘Local Honey’. Check it out exclusively on NME.com.

Ahead of the album’s arrival on March 27, ’21 Days’ hears Fallon strip back his sound, providing one of his most soulful tracks to date.

“It was one of the earliest songs from the record, and one that had different versions,” Fallon explained to NME.

“There was three different versions and it took a lot of time to figure out how I wanted it to be – I originally thought it’d be an up tempo song.”

After a lifetime of delivering punk rock with The Gaslight Anthem and his own solo projects, Fallon admits it took him some time to fully get used to the change in direction.

“When I tried to pump the song up, it felt like I was losing the words and the music became distracting,” he explained.

“But I felt confused by that! Big songs are my business and it’s what I’ve been doing from the beginning.”

Explaining how the dilemma extended itself to the whole record, Fallon said: “I’ve never done an album quite like that. I’ve slowed it down when there’s usually rock songs.

“I’ve tried to go up tempo with some of them for balance, but they didn’t want to work that way! It felt like I’d lost something every time I did that.”

The record also hears Fallon team up with Grammy Award-winning producer Peter Katis, known for his work with the likes of The National, Death Cab For Cutie, Interpol and Frightened Rabbit.

Crediting Katis for evolving his sound, he said: “A lot of my music is very straight forward. It’s meat and potatoes and he experiments quite a bit.”

“He’d say, ‘Hey, did you like that U2 record with Daniel Lanois?’. I’d say ‘Yeah’, so he’d take that familiar sound and then encourage me to push it even further.

“I’d be curious to see what would happen if I worked with him again, I’d love to see it go further.”

Meanwhile, Fallon will return to the UK on January 31 for an intimate date at London’s 100 Club. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (January 17) and fans can buy them here.

He’ll then return for a UK tour in May 2020. Full dates can be viewed below.

May



16 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

17 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

18 – Glasgow, UK – Galvanizers

20 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

21 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

22 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

