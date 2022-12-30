Brian Johnson “would be up for” writing new AC/DC music

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson has said that he “would be up for” writing new music with the hard rock legends.

Johnson hasn’t performed live with the band since 2016 when he was forced to leave their ‘Rock Or Bust’ tour due to hearing problems, but they released new album ‘Power Up’ in 2020.

In a recent interview, the frontman said he has “been told not to” talk about AC/DC’s future plans by his bandmates, but discussed his hopes for the future in another interview with Cleveland.com.

“I would love to do music again, whether it’ll be guesting with somebody, whether it be actually playing live with the boys,” he said.

“I’ve heard that term ‘hell freezes over’ a million times before with people saying ‘I’m not doing that again’. But I’d be up for it. I think everybody hopes to make more music. But I feel like now the next thing I’ve got is, I want to jump into my race car, put the helmet on and just go racing.”

Johnson added: “It’s a bit like music, a bit like the start of a show – the flag drops and the bullshit stops and it’s just you and lots of other people trying to go as fast as you can. I guess I’ve always liked that element of danger.”

In a previous interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation show, Johnson revealed that he had been forbidden from speaking about what might happen in the future. Asked if he would perform with AC/DC again, he replied: “I’m not answering that. Why should I? First of all, there’s five members in this band, and to ask one member isn’t fair.”

Trunk then asked if he personally would like to be back on stage with AC/DC, to which he responded: “Eddie, I cannot answer that. I’ve been told not to by everybody. It’s the official line.”

‘Power Up’ was AC/DC’s first album since 2014’s ‘Rock Or Bust’. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “While far from a reinvention of the wheel, ‘Power Up’ is a joyous celebration of the unbridled heavy rock that has served them well for almost 50 years and, we can hope, a unifying cry for the future.”