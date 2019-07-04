Brian Jones’ daughter speaks out on theory that Rolling Stones founder was “murdered”

Marion, who only discovered her father’s identity in 2002, said: “I think he was murdered and I think the police did not investigate it the way they should have.”

“I would love to have them reopen [the case] and to get some answers.”

Jones was known for his battles with alcohol and drug addiction. A coroner ultimately recorded his death to be a result of misadventure.

But Marion claims her views originated from her “own research”.

She also believes that her father isn’t credited for his formative role in the band.

“He formed the Rolling Stones,” she said. “He chose every member, he got them their gigs. If it weren’t for my father, Mick Jagger would be an accountant somewhere.”

Jones formed the Stones in 1962, but was asked to leave the band at the height of his struggles with addiction in 1969 and died less only a month later.

Murder theories have continued to circulate since his death – with reports in 1993 claiming that construction worker Frank Thorogood – the last person to see Jones alive – had murdered the guitarist in a fight.

Sussex Police subsequently decided to review Jones’s death in 2009, the first time since his body was found.

The force said in March this year: “The death of Brian Jones was investigated in 1969 and was also the subject of two reviews by Sussex Police, in 1984 and 1994.

“From time to time over the past 49 years Sussex Police have also received messages or reports from journalists and other individuals about the death. Each is considered on its individual merits and reviewed wherever appropriate.

“No such report has been received since 2010 and no new evidence has emerged to suggest that the coroner’s original verdict of ‘death by misadventure’ was incorrect. The case has not been reopened and there are no plans for that to happen.”