Brian Jonestown Massacre members brawl onstage while performing in Melbourne

The Brian Jonestown Massacre shocked fans in attendance at the Forum Theatre in Melbourne, Australia yesterday (November 21), when members of the band began brawling among themselves onstage mid-performance.

The concert – which was the ninth of their planned 12 shows across Australia and New Zealand – came to an abrupt end just six songs into their setlist after the fight broke out. Clips of the scuffle have found their way onto social media following the incident, and depict frontman and founder Anton Newcombe instructing guitarist Ryan Van Kriedt to leave the stage.

“Cut off this guy’s mic, put down my guitar, party’s over captain,” Newcombe said to Van Kriedt onstage as fans watched on in confusion. Newcombe continued: “We actually don’t need you. Go. Put my guitar down on the stage and think about what’s happening.”

Van Kriedt retorted “You better think about this one, man. Because this is forever!” before laying his guitar down and seemingly walking offstage. As the two musicians’ paths crossed, the pair began flipping each other off and shoving one another, leading to Newcombe seemingly hitting Van Kriedt over the head with a guitar.

The two then began to brawl, running out to the front of the stage, where they dragged each other to the ground and were separated by security. Anton Newcombe get back on the mic after the brawl died down, but was cut off mid-spech as the venue’s safety curtains dropped, signalling the end of the show.

According to Australia’s ABC News, the rest of the band’s tour – which would have seen them perform three more shows until November 24 in Wollongong – has been cancelled as a result of the scuffle.

The band have yet to comment on the situation, nor have the Forum Theatre in Melbourne. Notably, the website for the venue where their planned concert on November 22 in Castlemaine was to be held has said that the concert is being scrapped “on medical grounds”.

NME has reached out to the band’s Australian PR agency Hearts & Minds and tour promoter Principal Entertainment for comment on the incident, and on the tour’s cancellation.