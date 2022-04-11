Brian Jonestown Massacre unveil details of new album ‘Fire Doesn’t Grow On Trees’

Brian Jonestown Massacre have today (April 11) unveiled details of a new album.

It’s the band’s 19th studio album and called ‘Fire Doesn’t Grow On Trees’. It arrives on June 24 via frontman Anton Newcombe’s label, A Recordings.

They also shared the album’s first single today called ‘The Real’ – check that out below.

Speaking about the new track, Newcombe said: “All of a sudden, I just heard something and then it just didn’t stop. We tracked a whole song every single day for 70 days in a row,” he says of the track which was made in the studio alongside Ricky Maymi (guitars), Ryan Carlson Van Kriedt (keyboards), Hakon Adalsteinsson (guitar), Hallberg Daði Hallbergsson (bass), Uri Rennert (drums) and Sara Neidorf (drums).

On the new album, he continued: “A lot of the album is about the affirmation by just living. Existentially, this time period, has felt pretty dark so it’s about fighting the good fight.

“I’m singing to empower other people. First of all, I’m getting whatever I need out of it, but I can see it as something other people can identify with.”

He added: “When you are compelled to do the right thing, when you live by some internal code, and you don’t shy away from standing up to and in the face of adversity or against the mob or the man no matter what that might mean to ‘your fame or prospects’, it’s doing the right thing…for some it might be taking a knee, or even a baton or bullet.

“That’s a fire inside you, and it doesn’t grow on trees. I create my own culture because it is what I need and what I feel isn’t being provided. It doesn’t exist unless I participate.”

See the full tracklist for ‘Fire Doesn’t Grow On Trees’ below.

1. ‘The Real’

2. ‘Ineffable Mindfuck’

3. ‘It’s About Being Free Really’

4. ‘What’s In A Name?’

5. ‘Silenced’

6. ‘Before And Afterland’

7. ‘You Think I’m Joking?’

8. ‘#1 Lucky Kitty’

9. ‘Wait A Minute (2.30 To Be Exact)’

10. ‘Don’t Let Me Get In Your Way’

The Brian Jonestown Massacre are currently on a 38-date tour of the US and will be announcing a European tour soon.