Brian May and Roger Taylor announce line-up and tour dates for ‘official tribute band’ Queen Extravaganza

Brian May and Roger Taylor have confirmed the line-up of their ‘official tribute band’ Queen Extravaganza and announced a run of tour dates for 2024.

Queen Extravaganza has been touring together for over a decade and features a line-up that was hand-picked by May and Taylor to perform their music.

May and Taylor have now confirmed that the line-up for next year’s tour includes Nick Radcliffe on guitar, François-Olivier Doyon on bass, George Farrar on drums and Alirio Netto and Gareth Taylor on vocals.

Advertisement

You can see the full list of 2024 dates below and buy your tickets here.

FEBRUARY

26 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

27 – Bradford, St George’s Hall

28 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

MARCH

1 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

2 – Derby, Arena

4 – Swansea, Arena

5 – Bristol, Beacon

6 – London, Eventim Apollo

8 – Stockton, Globe

9 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

10 – Oxford, New Theatre

12 – Eastbourne, Congress Theatre

13 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

15 – Plymouth, Pavilion

16 – Bournemouth, International Centre

17 – Truro, Hall For Cornwall

19 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

21 – Belfast, Waterfront Hall

Meanwhile, in other Queen news, an auction took place earlier this week saw over 1,400 of Freddie Mercury’s personal possessions sold off, which May admitted was “too sad” to think about.

The auction saw handwritten lyrics for some of Queen’s most famous songs, jewellery worn by Mercury, and his collection of artwork go under the hammer.

Advertisement

In a social media post, May said of the action: “Freddie’s most intimate personal effects, and writings that were part of what we shared for so many years, will go under the hammer, to be knocked down to the highest bidder and dispersed forever.

“I can’t look. To us, his closest friends and family, it’s too sad.”

The singer died in 1991 of AIDS-related pneumonia. He was aged 45.

More items are set to be auctioned off and proceeds are expected to reach around £6million in total.