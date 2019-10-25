Brian May explains why Queen will never play Glastonbury

Clue: It's all to do with badgers...

Queen‘s Brian May has said the rock giants won’t play Glastonbury next year after clashing with Michael Eavis over the badger cull.

The Glastonbury founder previously called May a “danger to farming” and criticised the guitarist’s opposition to the controversial cull – arguing that the process is a fight against the impact that bovine TB can cause when cattle become infected.

May has now insisted that Eavis’ comments would prevent the band – who are touring with Adam Lambert– from playing at Glastonbury even if it became a remote possibility.

“We won’t [play Glastonbury] and there are a lot of reasons for that,” May told BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball this morning (October 25).

“One of them is that Michael Eavis has frequently insulted me, and I don’t particularly enjoy that. What bothers me more is that he’s in favour of the badger cull, which I regard as a tragedy and an unnecessary crime against wildlife.

“There’s a little bit of a schism there, I wouldn’t do Glastonbury. Unless things changed radically.”

Despite May’s comments, Eavis last year claimed that the band were “not quite our thing” and claimed that Queen’s manager had sent him a ““hand-written postcard” in an unsuccessful attempt to secure a headline slot for the band.

Eavis also previously admitted that May’s stance on the badger cull “does have a bearing” on why Queen are unlikely to feature on any future line-ups.

In 2018, Eavis’ support of the badger cull also prompted Downton Abbey actor Peter Egan to lead calls for music fans and animal lovers to boycott Glastonbury.