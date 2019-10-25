Brian May explains why Queen will never play Glastonbury
Clue: It's all to do with badgers...
Queen‘s Brian May has said the rock giants won’t play Glastonbury next year after clashing with Michael Eavis over the badger cull.
The Glastonbury founder previously called May a “danger to farming” and criticised the guitarist’s opposition to the controversial cull – arguing that the process is a fight against the impact that bovine TB can cause when cattle become infected.
May has now insisted that Eavis’ comments would prevent the band – who are touring with Adam Lambert– from playing at Glastonbury even if it became a remote possibility.
“We won’t [play Glastonbury] and there are a lot of reasons for that,” May told BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball this morning (October 25).
“One of them is that Michael Eavis has frequently insulted me, and I don’t particularly enjoy that. What bothers me more is that he’s in favour of the badger cull, which I regard as a tragedy and an unnecessary crime against wildlife.
“There’s a little bit of a schism there, I wouldn’t do Glastonbury. Unless things changed radically.”
Despite May’s comments, Eavis last year claimed that the band were “not quite our thing” and claimed that Queen’s manager had sent him a ““hand-written postcard” in an unsuccessful attempt to secure a headline slot for the band.
Eavis also previously admitted that May’s stance on the badger cull “does have a bearing” on why Queen are unlikely to feature on any future line-ups.
In 2018, Eavis’ support of the badger cull also prompted Downton Abbey actor Peter Egan to lead calls for music fans and animal lovers to boycott Glastonbury.
“Compassionate fans of all music should read this and boycott Glastonbury,” he wrote. “Perhaps Eavis should make clear that only those with limited compassion should attend the muddy festival.”
It comes as rumours continue to swirl about possible Glastonbury 2020 headliners. While Elton John’s touring schedule has effectively ruled him out of the running, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift are among the bookies favourites to top the Pyramid Stage next year.
Fleetwood Mac and Led Zeppelin have also been ruled out of the running, but it’s been confirmed that Diana Ross will play the revered Legends Slot.