Brian May says he had a “small heart attack” and was “very near death” after gardening accident

Queen guitarist Brian May has revealed that he suffered a “small heart attack” that left him “very near death” after a recent gardening accident.

Earlier this month, May was hospitalised after reportedly “ripping his Gluteus Maximus to shreds” while gardening.

Discussing the incident in a new Instagram post, May said he was in “agony” from the injury, which caused nerve damage that felt like “putting a screwdriver in my back.”

He then revealed that he was left “very near death” after doctors found he had three congested arteries.

“In the middle of the whole saga of the painful backside, I had a small heart attack. I say small, it’s not something that did me any harm,” he added.

Discussing the injuries he suffered from the accident in a previous Instagram post, May detailed what actually happened during the incident.

“It’s incredible what real pain does to you,” the guitarist wrote. “I’ve always been a bit of a big shot about my tolerance to pain levels – like not getting Novocaine jabs at the dentist or whatever – But this nerve pain which came to inhabit my body about three weeks ago – no, it wasn’t a glute thing after all – has paralysed my brain.

“I felt it took over my personality. I woke up feeling that somehow the pain WAS me, and I was struggling to get back in my body. And I did give in and take the heavy duty painkillers, and in the end I was in a nightmare world. The only thing to do was kick it all and come out.

“But I could only do that because I got some great physio help and some osteopathy. I’ll tell you the whole story sometime, but for now … happy weekend – I hope everyone of you can find a spot to enjoy the life-giving sunshine.”

May has recently spoken out about the treatment of NHS workers at the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis. He has also advocated a vegan lifestyle, as a way to combat the risk of further crises.