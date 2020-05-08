Brian May hospitalised after sustaining an injury from gardening

Queen guitarist Brian May has been hospitalised after sustaining an injury while gardening.

In an Instagram post yesterday (May 7), May explained that he had hurt himself “in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening.”

“I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds,” May said.

“Suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job.”

May, 72, incurred the injury earlier in the week. The post continued by stressing his admission to hospital was not related to the current coronavirus pandemic. May added he will be unable to walk without assistance for some time.

Read May’s full statement below:

Although May noted plans to “go dark for awhile” on social media, he has since posted several times to Instagram. Among these was an IGTV video, in which May invites his 2.4 million followers to write to him. May wants fans to share how they think society can best apply what they’ve learnt through the pandemic.

“Let’s require our leaders to rebuild a New Britain based on Compassion, Common Decency and Respect for all creatures,” May posted.

May has recently spoken out about the treatment of NHS workers at the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis. He has also advocated a vegan lifestyle, as a way to combat the risk of further crises.