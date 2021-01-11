Brian May launches new badger-smelling fragrance to help save wildlife

Brian May has launched a new fragrance to help protect endangered wildlife.

‘Save Me’ is a collaboration between the Queen guitarist and Sergio Momo, the founder of Italian brand Xerjoff.

According to Billboard, ‘Save Me’ smells of sandalwood as well as badger, one of May’s favourite animals.

“This amazing man is doing something wonderful for animal welfare,” May wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself and Momo as the pair sign limited edition bottles of the new fragrance with gold pens.

Autographed 50ml bottles of ‘Save Me’ are on sale for €410 (£370), while regular bottles are going for €197 (£177).

Brian May has been a long-term animal activist. Back in 2012, he said he’d rather be remembered for saving animals than his hit records, and this year advocated widespread veganism in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

“If you want to get deep into it, I think we should be looking again at whether we should be eating animals,” he said.

“That’s a central issue here, this pandemic seemed to come from people eating animals and it’s becoming more well known that eating animals is not the greatest thing for our health.”

May added: “To go vegan was just a decision, and I haven’t been preachy about it, but now we’ve seen more of the effects of how eating animals has brought us to our knees as a species, I think it’s time to re-examine our world in a way that doesn’t abuse other species.

“Whether we will see that happen, I don’t know, but I think I will start to be a bit more preachy about veganism because to me it is the way forward, in so many ways.”

In other news, May recently said he feels “grateful to be alive” after a near-death experience following a stomach explosion.

Back in May, the Queen guitarist told fans that he had been “very near death” when he was hospitalised after doctors discovered that three arteries in his heart “were congested and in danger of blocking the supply of blood” to his heart.