Brian May says Queen haven’t “earned a penny” from ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ film

The movie is the highest grossing music biopic ever

Brian May has claimed Queen haven’t earned any money from the Bohemian Rhapsody movie.

The film, which stars Rami Malek as frontman Freddie Mercury, has won numerous awards including four Oscars and two Golden Globes.

It has also earned more money than any other music biopic in history, although the Queen guitarist said the bandmembers are yet to see any of those profits. During an appearance on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, May said: “It was a long labour of love – about 12 years in development, I guess.

“We thought it would do well in the end and we felt good about it, but we didn’t realise it would do that well. It’s incredible around the world – it’s like a billion-dollar movie.”

He continued to say that, despite that, it hadn’t had an impact on the band’s finances as fans might assume. “I had to laugh the other day because there’s a thing in the paper saying that we were getting rich off this movie,” he said. “If they only knew. We had an accountant in the other day and we still haven’t earned a penny from it.

“Isn’t that funny? How successful does a movie have to be before you make money? There’s so many people that people don’t realise will take pieces off the top.”

Earlier this year it was reported that a sequel to Bohemian Rhapsody could be made. Rudi Dolezal, who directed videos for Queen including ‘One Vision’, said he expected the group’s manager Jim Beach to back a second biopic about the band.

Bohemian Rhapsody charted the band and frontman Freddie Mercury’s story from their early days up until their infamous appearance at Live Aid in 1985.