Brian May recalls “odd experience” of working on Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Chinese Democracy’

Brian May has recalled the “odd experience” of working on Guns N’ Roses’ infamous 2008 album ‘Chinese Democracy’.

The Queen guitarist was among a host of collaborators who worked with the band on their sixth studio album, which was recorded over a nine-year period.

May’s contributions to such album tracks as ‘Catcher In The Rye’, which were recorded back in 1999, were ultimately cut from the final version of ‘Chinese Democracy’, and the musician has now reflected on the “odd experience” of working with Guns N’ Roses on the record.

“It was an odd experience,” he told Classic Rock magazine. “I think it was about midway through the whole thing. By that point Axl [Rose, frontman] was pretty much a recluse.

“He was working in his house, and I was working in the studio at the bottom of the hill with his engineer at the time, and he only rarely came down.”

May added: “Now and again he would call in and get all enthusiastic and talk a lot, and then he’d be gone again. I don’t think any of what I played actually got onto the album.”

At the time of ‘Chinese Democracy”s release, May told his fans on his website that it was “a shame” that his parts were omitted from the album, adding: “I did put quite a lot of work in, and was proud of it.”

May also said in the new Classic Rock interview that he had since fallen out of touch with Rose, though he admitted that he also tends to “be a bit shy and reclusive myself” and added: “I regret terribly that I didn’t keep in touch more with Ed Van Halen.”

Brian May hinted last week that Queen may be performing at the Queen’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee concert.