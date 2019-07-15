Brian May hails Adam Lambert and says Queen will never tour with a Freddie Mercury impersonator

"Freddie would approve, big time."

Brian May has hit out at the idea of touring with a Freddie Mercury impersonator, instead insisting that the late music icon would have approved of Queen’s latest frontman Adam Lambert.

The legendary guitarist posted an impassioned rant on Instagram and took exception to fans who have previously suggested the idea of touring with a Mercury lookalike.

“And here is the Modern Marvel without whom, for sure, Queen would not be out here delivering at the top level. ADAM LAMBERT is only now beginning to be recognised by the greater public as the true phenomenon that he is,” wrote May.

“Gifted with a voice in a billion, for himself he is a passionate and unyielding perfectionist. Gifted to us, he is the reason that we are still alive as a functioning rock band. And still able to take on new challenges. Plus … he’s nice. That’s a big deal when you’re a touring family. Freddie would approve, big time.”

Hitting out at the idea of an impersonator, he elaborated: “Also, and I will say this only once, for the benefit of just a few people who haven’t stopped to think clearly.

“Just imagine how awful it would have been for Roger [Taylor] and myself to tour with a Freddie impersonator.”

This comes after May previously hailed the talents of Adam Lambert, claiming that he’s the perfect man to follow in the footsteps of Freddie Mercury.

Queen’s story received renewed focus in 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody, which saw Rami Malek scooping the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury.