Queen’s Brian May shares photos from “pilgrimage” to Freddie Mercury’s childhood home

Queen guitarist Brian May has retraced the journey of Freddie Mercury by visiting Zanzibar, the east African island where the legendary singer was born.

The music icon has undertaken a “pilgrimage” by visiting key locations in Mercury’s early life – including the home where he was born and his first ever school. Posting on Instagram, May shared a photo of himself outside the school with wife Anita Dobson.

“At Freddie’s school,” wrote May. “Under guidance from Freddie’s lovely sister Kashmira and Abdul, our excellent Zanzibarian guide, we managed to retrace many of Freddie’s childhood steps. Nice to share with you folks.”

Later on, May posted photos from outside Mercury’s childhood home, located in Zanzibar’s Stone Town. The family apartment block has since been developed into the Tembo House Hotel, which is also known as Freddie Mercury House.

“This is the building where Freddie and his sister Kashmira lived when they were young. A pilgrimage!!!” posted May.

Mercury was born as Farrokh Bulsara on the island in 1946 and lived there until the age of eight, when his parents sent him to school in Mumbai. He later returned in 19643, but fled to London after a revolution caused social unrest.

His life was immortalised in the 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which became the highest grossing music biopic of all time. While the film debuted to a mixed critical response, Rami Malek’s portrayal of Mercury received huge acclaim and resulted in him bagging the Best Actor gong at the Academy Awards.