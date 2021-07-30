Brian May shares reworked version of 1992 single ‘Too Much Love Will Kill You’

Brian May has shared a new reworked version of his 1992 single ‘Too Much Love Will Kill You’ – you can listen to it below.

The track appeared on the Queen guitarist’s solo album ‘Back To The Light’, which is being reissued on August 6, and May calls it “in a way, the most important song I ever wrote.”

“‘Too Much Love Will Kill You’ is a big, long story and the version that you hear on Back to the Light is the original,” May explained in a statement. “It has the original keyboard that I played when we were writing the song.

“Me and Frank Musker, and his lady friend at the time, were in a room and it was like a therapy session for me. I was just pouring out all these words because I felt like I was trapped. I was in a place that I could never, ever get out of. All I could do is write about it. This is the only song I wrote in that probably nine months or a year period.”

Listen to the new version of ‘Too Much Love Will Kill You’ below:

Discussing how he can still relate to the song, May added: “The things that I struggle with are still there. ‘Too Much Love Will Kill You’ is a chronicle of what’s actually buried deepest inside me. Every word on it, as I listen to it now, every word counts for me. Every word I would still stand by. It’s exactly how I am inside.

“I say ‘am’ in the present tense because I’ve come to the realisation that I haven’t changed that much. It’s the one opportunity I had in my life to tell it as I saw it. In a way, it’s the most important song I ever wrote because it does sum up life’s journey for me.”

Back in April, May revealed that Queen had been back in the studio working on new music.